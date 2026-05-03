Ujjain Police Seize Truck, 900 Cartons Of Illegal Beer Worth ₹1 Crore; FIR Registered | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain police seized a truck loaded with a huge quantity of beer in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain and apprehended 2 persons involved, as reported on Sunday.

As many as 900 cartons of alcohol worth ₹45 lakh was seized. The truck used for transporting the illegal liquor, valued at approximately ₹55 lakh, was also seized. The total value of the confiscated property was estimated to be around ₹1 crore.

According to information, the incident occurred near Ninora Toll Plaza and the action was carried out by Nanakheda police under an special drive against illegal manufacture, transport and sale of liquor in the district.

Sources said, acting on a special tip-off, police formed a team and set up a blockade near Ninora Toll Plaza to intercept the suspected vehicle.

After some time, a truck bearing registration number GJ17UU9877, which was reportedly heading towards Indore, was spotted.

The police team stopped the vehicle and detained the driver and his associate for questioning.

During checking and search of the truck, police recovered 900 cartons of MOUNTS 6000 beer, containing a total of 21,600 cans.

The consignment, amounting to around 10,800 bulk litres, was being transported without any valid documents. The estimated value of the seized beer is about ₹45 lakh.

The arrested accused have been identified as:

Ravi Chauhan (22), son of Juban Singh Chauhan

Gamra Gujar (26), son of Sursingh Gujar

Both are residents of Ramsingh Ki Chowki village in Alirajpur district.

FIR registered

A case has been registered at Nanakheda police station under relevant sections of the Excise Act.

After the preliminary interrogation, police received leads about sources and destination of the illegal liquor.

Ujjain police have also appealed to the public to share information about illegal liquor and other unlawful activities to help maintain law and order.