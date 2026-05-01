Liquor Worth ₹3.04 Lakh Seized in Narmadapuram; Car Worth ₹8 Lakh Seized After Chase | Representative Picture

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The police have confiscated 342 litres of foreign and country-made liquor worth Rs 3.04 lakh and a car worth Rs 8 lakh on Thursday.

According to reports, the Pathora police got a tip-off on Thursday that a black four-wheeler, carrying a large quantity of liquor, was coming from Betul to Narmadapuram for sale.

A team from the Pathrota police station rushed to NH-46 near the Gyarah Mukhi temple and set up a barricade to stop the vehicle.

No sooner had the driver of the vehicle seen barricades than he began to move back towards Betul.

But when the police chased the vehicle, the driver tried to take it off the road and hit it at a location called Dandiwala.

In the process of hiding the vehicle, the driver hit a piece of rock by the roadside and got his vehicle damaged.

The police team, chasing the car, checked it and found a man and a woman sitting in it.

The woman identified herself as Mamta Uike, aged 40, wife of Dinesh Uike, a resident of the Shivnagar Chandon area of the Narmadapuram district.

The man driving the vehicle identified himself as Manoj Bamne, son of Ramesh Bamne, aged 50, a resident of Sindhi Colony, Itarsi. The police registered a case against Manoj and Mamta.

The district police launched a campaign against drug and liquor traffickers after receiving instructions from superintendent of police Sai Krishna Thota.