Indore News: Man Arrested For Transporting Liquor Worth? ₹9.6 Lakh Illegally | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a man and seized a large quantity of liquor worth about ?9.6 lakh being transported illegally during a late-night operation in the Chandan Nagar area ahead of the Rang Panchami festival.

According to Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Tilak Karole, the action was taken after receiving a tip-off late on Saturday night.

Police received information that a man was transporting a large quantity of liquor illegally from Indore towards Dhar in a white car. The vehicle reportedly had “Parvat Waskel” written on it in English.

Acting on the information, the police team set up a checkpoint and intercepted the suspected vehicle. During questioning, the driver identified himself as Pawan. Police then searched the vehicle and recovered 40 boxes of liquor and 15 boxes of beer.

Officials said the seized liquor included around 351.72 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor and 180 litres of beer. The estimated value of the liquor is about ?5.6 lakh. The vehicle used to transport the liquor is valued at around ?4 lakh. In total, police seized liquor and a vehicle worth approximately ?9.6 lakh during the operation.

During preliminary questioning, the suspect allegedly told police that he was transporting the liquor for distribution and consumption during the upcoming Rang Panchami celebrations.

The suspect has been identified as Pawan Devda, originally from Nanded village under the Makdon police station area in Ujjain district and currently residing in the Vijay Nagar area of the city.

A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Excise Act. Police have taken the suspect into custody and are questioning him to find out the source of the liquor and whether other people are involved in the illegal supply network.