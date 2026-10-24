Ujjain Police Attack: Drunkards Attack Cops For Objecting To Roadside Boozing; Constable Injured

Drunk Men Attack Ujjain Police Team For Asking Them To Stop Drinking On Roadside; Constable's Finger Injured | AI Generated Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable allegedly suffered serious injury after a group of drunk youths attacked police personnel for asking them to stop drinking alcohol on the roadside in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain late on Friday night.

According to information, the incident took place on Sanwarakhedi Road under the Neelganga police station area around 10.30 pm. During the attack, the driver of a police vehicle was allegedly beaten up and his clothes were torn.

Argument With Drunk Youths Turns Violent

According to information, constable Vikram Singh Chauhan was on duty in a First Response Vehicle (FRV) along with driver Lokendra on Friday night. The team was patrolling the area and asking shopkeepers to close their shops when they reached Bandhan Garden on Sanwarakhedi Road.

They noticed around seven to eight youths drinking alcohol openly on the roadside. When Chauhan asked them to leave the spot and return home, the youths allegedly became angry and started abusing the police personnel.

The suspects also misbehaved with Lokendra, assaulted him and tore his clothes.

Constable Injured In Attack

As the situation worsened, the police personnel immediately sent a message through their wireless set and called a Cheetah police patrol team and another FRV for assistance.

When additional police personnel reached the spot and tried to catch the suspects, the group allegedly attacked them.

During the clash, constable Prashant Kherwar suffered a serious injury to his finger.

Despite the attack, police managed to catch three suspects at the spot, while the others escaped.

Three Suspects Arrested

Police arrested three suspects, identified as Vikas Lodhi, Ankit Chauhan and Yash Parmar, all residents of Neelganga.

Based on a complaint filed by Chauhan, police registered a case under relevant sections of the law against six people, including the three arrested suspects.

Police are searching for the remaining suspects who fled the spot.