Ujjain: Poha factory inferno; CM meets bereaved family, assured all financial help

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets kin of the victims of poha factory inferno, in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday met the families of the two deceased who lost their lives in fire at Poha factory in Nagjhiri recently. Chouhan expressed grief over the death of Jyoti Ishwarlal Dabi and Kshama Prabhulal (both residents of Nagjhiri) and another victim. He met the kin of the deceased at the helipad here.

Chouhan instructed the district administration to immediately give an amount of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. CM assured that an additional amount of Rs 2 lakh each would be given to from any other head.

Chouhan said that the government will bear all the medical expenses of all the injured. He directed the collector to take necessary action in this connection. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MP Anil Firojia and the relatives of the deceased were present on the occasion. Three women labourers had lost their lives following a fire in Poha factory September 16.