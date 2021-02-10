Ujjain: Only passionate person can survive in the field of mass communication, says Dr Sonalee Nargunde

Ujjain: An international workshop on Mass Media: Opportunities, Challenges and Possibilities, was organised at Vagdevi Bhavan by Vikram University’s School of Studies in Hindi.

The workshop organisers felicitated the Chief Guest for the event Dr Sonalee Nargunde, head of the Journalism and Mass Communication Department at Devi Ahilya University, Indore, with a shawl, a book and a bouquet.

In her address she said, “New opportunities in the field of mass communication are posing two prominent challenges: harmony among mind and brain; and that of expression through language.”

She added, “One must be willing to dedicate oneself to this profession with passion. Media be it print (newspapers, magazines), radio, electronic media or online have their own importance.

Mass communication is the sphere of immense possibilities, for careers in the corporate sector, development communication, publicity, public relations, cinema, web series, dubbing, cartooning among others. She highlighted the role played by print media during the pandemic and cautioned the youth about the use digital media.

Litterateur Suresh Chandra Shukla, from Norway connected online with the participants. He said that the work of media should always be in the interest of public. Simultaneously, people working in the field of journalism should keep developing their knowledge.

School of Studies in Hindi’s head Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma said that Media remains an integral part of our lives in contemporary times. Even during the Corona crisis, the media brought us the right information, at the right time and with complete transparency. Healthcare communication has proved to be an important tool in these times.

Prof Premlata Chutel talked about the strength of words and the values reflected in one’s language. She urged the youth to put forth their views for public welfare.

Prof Geeta Nayak said that mass communication is a collective dispatch of sentiments. There are challenges pertaining to knowledge of the language, without which mass communication remains incomplete. Quoting Muktibodh, she said that we have to bear the danger of expression and ideas.

Senior journalist Nirukt Bhargava said that mass communication is very widespread, and news is a part of it. The advancements in mass communication techniques has made the work of journalists easier but at the same time it has posed challenges pertaining to authenticity and effectiveness of information.

Dr Pratishtha Sharma delivered the welcome speech. The programme was conducted by Heena Tiwari and Arjun Singh Chandel proposed the vote of thanks.