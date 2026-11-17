Madhya Pradesh News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav honoured sanitation workers (safai mitras) of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation on Tuesday. A special ceremony were organised to felicitate the sanitation workers after Ujjain won in the 3 lakh to 10 lakh population category of Swachh Survekshan 2025-26.
The event was held in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who welcomed the workers by showering flower petals on them. During the felicitation ceremony, the Chief Minister announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for each sanitation worker.
CM Mohan Yadav Praises Sanitation Workers
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister praised the dedication and hard work of the sanitation workers. He said that Ujjain's first rank in Swachh Survekshan was the result of their continuous efforts and teamwork.
He also appreciated their daily contribution to maintaining cleanliness across the city. Recognising their role in making Ujjain a leader in the national cleanliness survey, he announced an honorarium of Rs 5,000 for every sanitation worker.
The announcement brought happiness and excitement among the workers. The ceremony highlighted the contribution of Ujjain Safai Mitras to the city's cleanliness campaign.
Several Dignitaries Attend The Event
Several public representatives and senior officials attended the programme. They included Member of Parliament Anil Firojiya, Rajya Sabha member Balayogi Umeshnath, Ujjain North MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda and Mayor Mukesh Tatwal.
Municipal Corporation Chairperson Kalavati Yadav, Simhastha Authority Chairman Jagdish Agrawal, Ujjain Development Authority Chairman Ravi Solanki, Housing Board Chairman Om Jain, City BJP President Sanjay Agrawal, District Collector Roshan Kumar Singh and Municipal Commissioner Abhilash Mishra were also present.
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