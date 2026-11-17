Ujjain News: CM Mohan Yadav Announces Rs 5,000 Reward For Sanitation Workers After City Tops Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 |

Madhya Pradesh News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav honoured sanitation workers (safai mitras) of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation on Tuesday. A special ceremony were organised to felicitate the sanitation workers after Ujjain won in the 3 lakh to 10 lakh population category of Swachh Survekshan 2025-26.

The event was held in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who welcomed the workers by showering flower petals on them. During the felicitation ceremony, the Chief Minister announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for each sanitation worker.

CM Mohan Yadav Praises Sanitation Workers

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister praised the dedication and hard work of the sanitation workers. He said that Ujjain's first rank in Swachh Survekshan was the result of their continuous efforts and teamwork.

He also appreciated their daily contribution to maintaining cleanliness across the city. Recognising their role in making Ujjain a leader in the national cleanliness survey, he announced an honorarium of Rs 5,000 for every sanitation worker.

आज उज्जैन में आयोजित स्वच्छता मित्रों के सम्मेलन में स्वच्छता के सच्चे प्रहरियों को सम्मानित कर बधाई दी।धार्मिक नगरी उज्जैन ने स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2025-26 में 3 से 10 लाख आबादी वाले शहरों की श्रेणी में देश में प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त किया है। यह उपलब्धि हमारे स्वच्छता मित्रों की मेहनत, निष्ठा और समर्पण का परिणाम है।उज्जैन में गीले कचरे से बिजली, मंदिरों के फूलों से अगरबत्ती, धूपबत्ती व गुलाल तथा सूखे कचरे से ईंधन तैयार किया जा रहा है। 75 टन प्रतिदिन क्षमता का वेस्ट प्रोसेसिंग प्लांट और नए गारबेज ट्रांसफर स्टेशन विकसित किए जा रहे हैं। उज्जैन को और स्वच्छ बनाने के लिए जल्द ही 40 नए CNG वाहन भी उपलब्ध कराए जाएंगे।इस अवसर पर स्वच्छता मित्रों के साथ भोजन का आनंद लिया। जिले के सभी 3 हजार स्वच्छता कर्मियों को ₹5-5 हजार की प्रोत्साहन राशि देने की घोषणा की।कार्यक्रम में माननीय राज्यसभा सांसद श्री @BYogiUmeshnath जी, माननीय लोकसभा सांसद श्री @bjpanilfirojiya जी, माननीय विधायक श्री @AnilJKBJP जी सहित अन्य जनप्रतिनिधि उपस्थित रहे। — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 17, 2026

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The announcement brought happiness and excitement among the workers. The ceremony highlighted the contribution of Ujjain Safai Mitras to the city's cleanliness campaign.

Several Dignitaries Attend The Event

Several public representatives and senior officials attended the programme. They included Member of Parliament Anil Firojiya, Rajya Sabha member Balayogi Umeshnath, Ujjain North MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda and Mayor Mukesh Tatwal.

Municipal Corporation Chairperson Kalavati Yadav, Simhastha Authority Chairman Jagdish Agrawal, Ujjain Development Authority Chairman Ravi Solanki, Housing Board Chairman Om Jain, City BJP President Sanjay Agrawal, District Collector Roshan Kumar Singh and Municipal Commissioner Abhilash Mishra were also present.

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