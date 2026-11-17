Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal’s badminton star Gauranshi Sharma has brought pride to Madhya Pradesh by winning a bronze medal at the 28th National Deaf Senior Sports Championship. She secured third place in the senior women's badminton category at the national-level competition held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The championship, conducted from November 12 to 16, witnessed the participation of deaf athletes from across India. The badminton matches took place at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium in Vellayambalam. The event was organised by the All India Sports Council of the Deaf in association with the Kerala Sports Council of the Deaf.

Gauranshi Sharma showcased exceptional skills, determination, and patience during highly competitive matches to secure the bronze medal. Her achievement has once again highlighted her growing presence in Indian deaf badminton and brought recognition to Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh.

Gauranshi Sharma’s International Badminton Achievements

Despite being deaf and non-verbal since birth, Gauranshi has never allowed challenges to stand in the way of her dreams. Through dedication, hard work, and perseverance, she has established herself as an accomplished Indian deaf badminton player.

Her impressive sporting journey includes winning a team gold medal at the 2022 Deaflympics in Brazil, followed by another team gold medal at the World Deaf Badminton Championships in Brazil in 2023.

Gauranshi continued her winning streak at the Asia Pacific Deaf Badminton Championship 2026, held in Malaysia in October. She played a significant role in helping the Indian badminton team clinch the gold medal after defeating Japan.

India’s First Deaf-Mute Brand Ambassador, UNICEF Youth Advocate

Apart from her achievements on the badminton court, Gauranshi Sharma has also made a mark beyond sports. She is recognised as India’s first deaf-mute brand ambassador and serves as a Youth Advocate for UNICEF.

In recognition of her outstanding contributions and achievements, she has also received the prestigious Ekalavya Award from the Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Gauranshi Sharma Inspires Young Athletes

Winning bronze at the 28th National Deaf Senior Sports Championship marks another important milestone in Gauranshi Sharma’s inspiring badminton career. Her consistent performances at national and international sporting events continue to make Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh proud.

Sports enthusiasts, coaches, and family members have congratulated Gauranshi on her latest achievement and wished her success in future competitions.

Her remarkable journey is an inspiration to aspiring athletes across India, demonstrating that determination, talent, and hard work can overcome barriers and create extraordinary opportunities.