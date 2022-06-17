Ujjain Municipal Corporation election; Congress candidate Parmar files nomination without pomp & show

Tarana MLA and Congress’ mayoral candidate Mahesh Parmar files his nomination papers in Ujjain on Thursday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): MLA of Tarana and Congress mayoral candidate in the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) elections Mahesh Parmar filed his nomination paper as per ‘Shubh Muhurta’ on Thursday.

Parmar arrived at 2.30 pm with selected supporters to submit the nomination forms without a show of strength. City Congress Committee president Ravi Bhadauria, ex-Leader of Opposition in UMC Rajendra Vashisht and other Congressmen were present with him. Parmar presented his nomination papers to Ankita Dhakre, CEO of the Zilla Panchayat in the administrative complex building.

Later, Parmar told reporters that he had filed his nomination in the auspicious time as attributed by veteran astrologer Pt Anand Shankar Vyas. Parmar has said that he is going among the people of Ujjain regarding the issues of public interests. He said that if the voters of the city of Mahakal elected him as mayor, then he would regularise the work of laying underground sewer pipelines and stop arbitrariness, would provide easy availability of drinking water and an agenda for health, education and employment for Ujjain will also be executed. “If I am elected mayor, I will deliver birth-death certificates to the homes of those in need,” he added.

Regarding the contest against BJP candidate Mukesh Tatwal, Parmar said that the public of Ujjain will decide about the same. “The BJP is not a challenge before me and the mayoral candidate fielded by them has never stood in public happiness and misery, while I go to the house of the smallest worker and the smallest person in happiness and sorrow,” he added.

Parmar declares assets of over Rs 1 crore

According to the affidavit submitted by Mahesh Parmar, he has declared cash and investments worth Rs 10156102.24. His wife has assets valued at Rs 7,49,320. Parmar also has two SUVs, agriculture and non-agriculture land and other immovable properties in the district. Parmar, 43-year-old and post-graduate, resides at 10, Nirman Nagar, near Ravindra Nagar (ward-52). Three offences are registered against him by Madhav Nagar police under Sections 147 and 341 of IPC, by Mahakal police station under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of IPC and by Kaytha police station under Section 188, 341-34 of IPC are pending in different courts .

CONG FORMS ELECTION CONDUCT PANELS

The Congress party at a meeting held at a private hotel located on Dewas Road on Wednesday night formed different committees to conduct the Ujjain Municipal Corporation elections, slated for July. Party sources informed that former Member of Parliament Satya Narayan Pawar has been made head of the central election committee. Likewise, former City Congress Committee president Anant Narayan Meena and former corporator Ashok Sharma have been made head of the election committee for Ujjain North and Ujjain South constituencies, respectively.