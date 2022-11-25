Ujjain: Models of 8 child scientists selected for state-level science exhibition

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal and other guests distribute certificate to the awarded child scientists, in Ujjain on Thursday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day cluster-level Inspire Award Standard Science Exhibition concluded at Government Madhav Nagar Excellence Higher Secondary School here on Thursday.

On this occasion, chief guest mayor Mukesh Tatwal said that such events provide a platform for students to showcase their talent and help in generating scientific interest among child scientists. Former head of the School of Studies in Chemistry and Biochemistry Dr Shubha Jain said that students can become great scientists by innovating using their willpower and determination. The need today is to stay away from superstitions and move ahead in life thinking on the basis of scientific arguments and following established traditions only after understanding them. The one who learns from his mistakes can go ahead and become a good scientist.

Special guest and vice-president of Zila Panchayat and standing committee on education Shivani Kunwar Solanki and former principal of Government Madhav Science College Dr Brajesh Pare also expressed their best wishes while appreciating the exhibits made by the child scientists. In-charge district education officer Girish Tiwari announced the names of the winners. In the exhibition, the exhibits of eight child scientists from three districts of the division viz Agar, Shajapur and Ujjain were selected for the State-level Inspire Award Standard Science Exhibition. Selected participants were honoured with certificates by the guests. Welcome speech and guest introduction were given by Amitoj Bhargava. Dr Yogendra Kothari read the report of the 2nd Inspire Award exhibition. Brajesh Sharma conducted the proceedings while Sanjay Trivedi proposed a vote of thanks.