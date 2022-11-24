Madhya Pradesh: District admin razes houses of miscreants who attacked TV reporter in Ujjain

Razed structure | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Sub divisional administration in Ujjain’s Tarana district razed illegally constructed houses in rural areas on Thursday. The houses that have been bulldozed reportedly also include the residences of miscreants who attacked TV reporter Indresh Suryavanshi on November 19. A video of the bulldozing process has also surfaced on social media.

On November 19 Suryavanshi, a TV channel representative, had gone to Tarana by car from Ujjain to make news. On reaching Tarana, the unknown bike rider intentionally rammed the bike in front of the car.

When the reporter got down from the car and asked the reason for hitting the bike, the unknown miscreants hurled abuses and looted money. When he retaliated, the miscreants took the reporter to the other side of the road and beat him with sticks, kicking and punching. Locals made a video of the incident which went viral on social media.

Four miscreants were identified in the case. Police have managed to arrest some of them.