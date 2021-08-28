Ujjain: Miscreant held after crime spree

Ujjain: An inebriated miscreant created a ruckus here late on Thursday night.

One Khushwant alias Dabboo Bhadauria, a resident of Lakshmi Nagar’s Between threatened a woman and snatched her chain in the Lakshni Nagar area around 9 to 10 pm on Thursday.

Out of fear the woman did not file a report.

Dabboo then reached Amrit Dairy in Lakshmi Nagar and threatened the operator to pay him weekly to continue to operate his business.

The accused then turned went to Panwasa where he met Bahadurganj’s resident Kalu Thakur, who had come to drop Arun a resident of Panwasa. Dabboo thrashed Arun and Kalu. When the duo tried to stop him, Dabboo took out a knife and stabbed Kalu on his back. He fled from the spot and hid in his house.

Panwasa police station registered a case of attempt to attempt to murder and Madhav Nagar police station registered a case of extortion against him. He was arrested on the same night. Police have taken him into remand and is now waiting for the women to come to the station and file a report against him.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 01:03 AM IST