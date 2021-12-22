Ujjain: Man gets 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for gang rape

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Court of additional sessions judge Ambuj Pandey awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to Ravi alias Ajay resident of Ujjain under Section 376(D) of the IPC. A fine of Rs 8,500 was also slapped on him.

Deputy-director, prosecution, Saket Vyas said that victim's parents had lodged a missing report with police station. In her statement to the police, the victim said that case of maintenance against her husband was pending with the court and she was living with her parents for the last four years. On September 15, 2017, at around 4 pm, when she was going to work, Ravi alias Ajay said that he had seen a boy for her and asked her to accompany him to Guna to get to know the boy. The victim agreed. Ravi took her to one Lambuís house in Guna where she was raped for two days.

Later, the duo took her to one Pappu alias Madhav Singhís house and later kept her locked in a distant hut built afar from Pappuís house. At the hut Pappu and Ravi again raped her.

Later, Pappu sold her to one Chaywala Mama for Rs 50,000. Mama handed her over to Bunty alias Koksingh and asked him to take her to one Kallaís house. Bunty took her to Kallaís house where Bunty and Chaiwala Mama raped her.

The next morning the said accused Kalla, Bunty, Rajveer took her to Rajasthan and kept her there for two days. There Rajveer told them that the victim was already married and had a child. He asked them to drop her back in Ujjain. Rajveer handed her over to Kalla and Koksingh at Gwalior. The duo too raped her. The victim managed to escape and hid with a person who informed her parents. After registering the crime by the police and conducting investigation, a charge sheet was presented in the court.

Accused Jaidayalpuri and Pramod were acquitted by the court. Challan was presented by the police against Kalla, whose trial was still underway, while remaining accused were absconding. Ravindra Singh Kushwaha, AGP, represented the government in the matter.

