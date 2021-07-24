Ujjain: Mahakal Temple to open at 3am during Shravan

Ujjain: The preparations for celebrations of Shravan month in Mahakal temple were completed on Saturday. Like every year, Mahakal Temple the doors of the temple will open at three in the morning during Shravan month.

From September 7, the doors of the temple will open every day at 4 am.

Accordingly, the system has also been changed. In the wake of processions every Monday the roads leading to the temple will be closed for devotees from 11 am. These routes will be reopened at 7 pm.

Due to Covid-19 outbreak the procession of Mahakal Baba will be held on curtailed route.

Rangoli decoration on route

The route of Baba Mahakal’s procession will be specially decorated with rangoli. Colorful umbrellas, fireworks and colorful flags will add to the spirit of the occasion.

Live broadcast, streaming

Administration has banned common devotees to take part in the procession of Baba Mahakal. For devotees, the administration has arranged for the live telecast of the ride. The ride can be seen live on the local cable network and social media pages of the Mahakal Temple.

Participants to undergo Covid test

Covid test will be mandatory for Kahars, artillery, mahouts, employees, pandas-priests and other people who will be involved in the arrangements of processions. These people will be required to furnish a Covid negative report. Covid protocols will be fully followed during the procession.

Effect of expansion plan

Darshan will be closed for common man from 11 am to 7 pm in Mahakal temple on every Monday during Shravan month. This year along with corona outbreak the Mahakal Temple expansion plan has also affected the celebrations. Under the plan excavation is underway on three sides of the Mahakal Temple. So darshan in Mahakaleshwar temple will be closed from 11 am to 7 pm on Monday. After the procession, darshan will be allowed between 7 to 9 pm.