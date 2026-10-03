Ujjain LPG Cylinder Blast: 24-Year-Old Man Suffers 70% Burns, Referred To Indore | Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old man suffered nearly 70% burn injuries after an LPG cylinder blast rocked a rented room in Tirupati Dham Colony in Ujjain’s Kanipura area on Saturday morning. The explosion was so powerful that a portion of the room’s wall collapsed. The injured man, identified as Sandeep, was initially taken to the district hospital and later referred to Indore for advanced treatment.

Gas Leakage Suspected

According to preliminary information, LPG is suspected to have leaked from the cylinder throughout the night, filling the closed room with gas.

On Saturday morning, Sandeep allegedly lit a matchstick to light a cigarette. The accumulated gas reportedly caught fire immediately, triggering a powerful explosion. Sandeep was caught in the flames and sustained severe burn injuries.

Roommate Escapes Unhurt

Sandeep shared the rented room with his colleague Devilal. At the time of the explosion, Devilal was reportedly inside the bathroom and escaped the direct impact of the blast.

The loud explosion alarmed residents of the neighbourhood, who rushed to the spot.

Victim Works at Gas Agency

Sandeep is originally from Rajasthan and had reportedly arrived in Ujjain around 20 days ago. He had rented the room in Tirupati Dham Colony and was working with Shipra Gas Agency in the city. He was reportedly involved in LPG cylinder delivery and fitting work.

Following the incident, local residents and acquaintances rushed Sandeep to the district hospital. Doctors, considering the severity of his burn injuries, referred him to Indore for further treatment.

Police were informed about the incident, and a team reached the spot to inspect the damaged room. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the suspected gas leakage and the subsequent explosion.