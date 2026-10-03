Two Girls Suffer Burns After Coming In Contact With High-Tension Power Line In MP’s Ujjain | Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two girls suffered burn injuries after coming into contact with a high-tension power line while playing on a rooftop in Tirupati Dham Colony on Friday afternoon.

The injured were identified as Aaradhya Chauhan (13) and Meenal Jain. Both were initially taken to a private hospital for first aid and later referred to Government Charak Bhawan, where they were admitted to the burn ward.

According to information, Aaradhya came into contact with the high-tension line while on the rooftop. Meenal also received an electric shock while trying to save her. Aaradhya suffered more serious burns, while Meenal sustained burns and injuries to her hand and other parts of her body.

Meenal said she had warned Aaradhya not to go near the wire before the incident. Family members said thick electrical wires pass close to the house and that they had been living there for around a month.

Chimanganj Mandi TI Vivek Kanodia said one girl touched the wire and the other came into contact with electricity while trying to save her. A police team was being sent to inspect the site and the position of the high-tension line.

Dr Jitendra Sharma of Government Charak Bhawan said both girls were admitted to the burn ward and were being treated under the supervision of a surgeon.