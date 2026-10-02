8-Hour Surgery Removes 2.5 Kg Kidney Tumour In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of doctors at a private hospital has successfully performed a highly complex surgery on a 65-year-old man whose kidney cancer had spread through a major blood vessel to the pulmonary artery supplying the lungs.

The patient, Dinesh Gupta, had a cancerous mass weighing around 2.5 kg in his right kidney. The tumour had extended into the inferior vena cava (IVC) and further reached the pulmonary artery. He had been experiencing cough, breathing difficulty and back pain for nearly two months. Scans and a cardiac evaluation confirmed the tumour's extensive spread.

A urologist and cardiac surgeon, along with anaesthesia and other specialists, jointly performed the eight-hour surgery at a private hospital in Indore. The kidney tumour, along with the growth in the IVC and pulmonary artery, was removed.

Doctors used a bypass machine and performed total circulatory arrest. The patient’s body temperature was lowered to around 18°C, and blood flow was stopped for nearly 20 minutes to remove the tumour from the pulmonary artery.

Following the surgery, the patient required ventilator and ICU support and was discharged after a week. Doctors described the spread of kidney cancer into the pulmonary artery as a rare and challenging condition.