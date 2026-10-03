8 Of Family Fall Ill, 2-Year-Old Child Critical After Consuming Prasad At Chhatarpur Temple | VIDEO |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A family gathering turned into a medical emergency in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur after 8 members, including 4 children and 3 women, fell ill allegedly after eating temple prasad at a village Kali temple. The Chhatarpur temple prasad incident left a 2-year-old child in an unstable condition, while 7 others stabilised after treatment. The family has alleged tantra-mantra, though doctors have not yet established the exact cause of illness.

Fell Ill Within Minutes

The incident took place in Barkauha village under the Kotwali police station area. One of the hospitalised women is seven months pregnant.

Family member Ganesh Kushwaha said they received around half a kilogram of peda as Kali temple prasad after prayers at the village temple.

The family ate the prasad in the evening. Around 20 minutes later, the eight Chhatarpur family members allegedly began feeling dizzy. Some reportedly fell to the ground and started behaving and speaking unusually.

The family later accused a local man, identified as Bablu Rajak, of practising tantra-mantra and black magic at the Kali temple.

However, the family's allegations have not been independently verified. The exact cause behind the Chhatarpur temple prasad illness is yet to be established. Possible food contamination or other medical causes may also need to be investigated.

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Seven Patients Stable

Dr Sharad Mishra of the Chhatarpur district hospital said eight patients were brought to the hospital around 6 am with symptoms including dizziness, anxiety, unusual behaviour and irrelevant speech.

All eight patients were initially unstable. After treatment, seven are now stable, while the two-year-old child remains unstable and is undergoing treatment in the PICU.

The pregnant woman was also examined by the gynaecology team.

The hospitalised family members include Sita Kushwaha (8), Dhanwanti (26), Punam (around one-and-a-half years), Karan (2), Ramkali Kushwaha (23), Harbai (50), Neeraj (11) and Ghanshyam (55).