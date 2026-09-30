Hostel Protest In MP’s Kukshi As 150 Girls Walk 20 Km To Meet SDM Over Food And Staff Complaints | FP photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Around 150 Class 9 and 10 students of a Kasturba Gandhi Residential School in Bagh block walked nearly 20 km from their hostel on Wednesday to meet Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ashish Ashok Patil, IAS, over complaints about the assistant warden’s behaviour, food quality and guest teachers.

The students left the hostel around 4 am and reached Birlay village. After receiving information, Patil and other officials reached the spot, spoke to the students and heard their complaints. Officials later took them back to the hostel in vehicles.

The students alleged that assistant warden Kusum Chauhan repeatedly punished them and that the hostel did not serve food according to the prescribed menu. They also raised concerns about guest teachers and said earlier complaints had failed to resolve the issues.

Patil directed officials to remove Chauhan and three guest teachers. He also ordered corrective measures at the hostel and asked officials to prepare activities focused on healthy and educational recreation.

BRC Dharmendra Thakur said officials were following the SDM’s directions. He added that they would speak to all students, address their concerns and improve hostel facilities.

Hostel warden Mayatul Baghel said the students had not previously complained to her about any alleged misbehaviour by Chauhan. She said she would have addressed the issue immediately if informed. However, she acknowledged that the students were unhappy with Chauhan’s conduct.