Ujjain: Literacy awareness rally to be taken out on September 8

Zila Panchayat CEO Ankita Dhakre releases publicity materials on the eve of literacy awareness rally | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): It is necessary for every citizen to be literate for the all-round development of the country. We all have the responsibility of literacy. In this, along with government, non-government institutions, various religious social organisations will have to work together.

These views were expressed by Ankita Dhakre, chief executive officer, Zila Panchayat, in a meeting organised for a huge rally and instructed that this work will have to be taken as a campaign to make the district literate. The teachers, gram panchayats who are doing good work in this area and the servicemen engaged in this work will also be rewarded on the upcoming Republic Day. Instructions were also given to organise a review meeting of this work in the first week of every month.

District food and supplies controller Mohan Maru expressed ideas to do collective work with various religious gurus and batuks. A rally led by literacy in-charge Ramesh Jain will start from Dussehra Maidan at 9 am on September 8 and will end at Freeganj. In the rally street plays and dances would be performed to spread literacy. The chairman of Rotary Literacy Mission Shahid Hashmi, announced to give slogans and banners for the promotion of literacy and 2000 books for teaching illiterates. In the rally, various religious, social organisations and government and non-government, about 80 institutions and 2000 students will participate.

Gayatri Parivar, Prajapita Brahmakumari, Bharat Scouts and Guides, NSS, NCC, Catholic Church, Nai Pahal-Nai Soch and principal of PGBT College, Girish Tiwari, representative of district education officer were present in the meeting.

