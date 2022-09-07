Ujjain: ABVP opposes MoU inked between Government Engineering College and Vikram University

ABVP functionaries hand over a memorandum to Government Engineering College principal, in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Government Engineering College (UEC), Ujjain and Vikram University (VU) was signed so that the School of Engineering and Technology Ph D Research Centre could be established. Every year the Ph D entrance examination is conducted in the university which builds the future of the student. But in this year’s Ph D entrance examination of faculty of engineering, it has come to the fore that there has been a discrepancy in the answer sheet and those who could not get the minimum marks to pass, their number has been increased by cutting and overwriting in the answer sheet.

Alleging so, the ABVP secretary Gaurav Bendwal said that because of this the image of our university is getting tarnished and this rigging has damaged the future of many promising students. In which a proper investigation should be conducted into the involvement of the professor of the college so that the culprits could be punished strictly.

ABVP members gave memorandum by presenting evidence of such irregularities from time to time, but the university's denial of evidence, not taking any action, shows the great negligence of the university, which we oppose and demand that an inquiry should be conducted immediately, the guilty should be punished, the MoU of the university and college should be cancelled so that such repetition does not happen in future, otherwise, the student council will be bound t resort to agitation.

On this occasion ABVP workers Yuvraj Pandya, Adarsh Chaudhary, Raj Mehta, Hrithik Nagar and Hrithik Shinde were present.