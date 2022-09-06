Photos: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor jet off to Ujjain to promote 'Brahmastra'

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2022

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took off to Ujjain for the promotion of 'Brahmastra' on Tuesday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alia was all dolled up in a blue-green traditional outfit

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranbir looked charming in a yellow-white kurta set

Photo by Viral Bhayani

This will be the first time Alia and Ranbir will star in a movie together

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The duo was accompanied by Brahmastra director and best friend Ayan Mukerji

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The trio posed for the shutterbugs outside the airport

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Brahmastra has been in the making for 5 years

Photo by Viral Bhayani

'Brahmastra' will be releasing on September 9, 2022

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

Photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, others at 'GoodBye' trailer launch
Find out More