e-Paper Get App

Ujjain: Kshipra continue to overflow; 3 gates of Gambhir reservoir continuously open to maintain water level

The city has been witnessing continuous rains for the last three days. Intermittent, sometimes fast and sometimes slow rain continued on Thursday as well.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 01:43 AM IST
article-image
The inundated Simhastha Fair memorial gate at Dutt Akhara and temples near the banks of river Kshipra | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Three gates of Gambhir reservoir, the main source of the city’s water supply system, remained open even after 36 hours on Thursday. Water is being flowed out by opening three gates by one metre each. The level of the reservoir is being maintained at 1970 McFt and 20 McFt of water is being released per hour. Its storage capacity is 2250 McFt.

Excessive water being released continuously from the Gambhir reservoir.

Excessive water being released continuously from the Gambhir reservoir. | FP Photo

The city has been witnessing continuous rains for the last three days. Intermittent, sometimes fast and sometimes slow rain continued on Thursday as well. In addition, continuous rains in the catchment areas of Gambhir river and excessive water released from Indore’s Yeshwant Sagar dam led to such a situation here.

The Kshipra is flowing dangerously at full speed. On Wednesday midnight, the river water crossed Bada Pull for the first time this season. Collector Asheesh Singh worshipped the Kshipra to pacify her.

More than half an inch of rainfall was registered in the City during the past 24 hours which ended at 5 pm on Thursday. With this the total rainfall this season is 596 mm (about 24 inches).

Read Also
Ujjain: Rakhi tied to Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga; 1.25 lakh laddoos offered as bhog
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreUjjain: Kshipra continue to overflow; 3 gates of Gambhir reservoir continuously open to maintain water level

RECENT STORIES

I may not be qualified enough: Pankaja Munde over missing out on cabinet berth in Maharashtra

I may not be qualified enough: Pankaja Munde over missing out on cabinet berth in Maharashtra

Mumbai Metro 3: Aarey depot speeding to April 2023 deadline

Mumbai Metro 3: Aarey depot speeding to April 2023 deadline

Malvani Building collapse: HC grants bail to owner who lost his nine family members

Malvani Building collapse: HC grants bail to owner who lost his nine family members

Mumbai: With no bidders for pothole tenders, BMC relaxes conditions to attract contractors

Mumbai: With no bidders for pothole tenders, BMC relaxes conditions to attract contractors

Mumbai: Private school chairman, principal get 15-days jail for not reinstating teacher

Mumbai: Private school chairman, principal get 15-days jail for not reinstating teacher