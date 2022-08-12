Ujjain: Rakhi tied to Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga; 1.25 lakh laddoos offered as bhog

Rakhi being tied to Mahakal Jyotirlinga (L) and Laddoo bhog offered to Baba Mahakal (R) | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The festival of Rakshabandhan was celebrated with enthusiasm and gaiety in the city on the Purnima of Shravan on Thursday. First Rakhi was tied to Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga. A total of 1.25 lakh laddoos kept systematically in trays were offered as bhog and later distributed to the devotees visiting the temple. Collector Asheesh Singh worshipped the bhog prasad.

After two years of corona, Rakhi was tied on the wrists of jailed prisoners and the Ujjain Municipal Corporation made travel for women free in city buses. The practising Brahmins changed their ‘janeu’ (pious thread) to mark the occasion.

In Ujjain every festival is first celebrated in the Mahakaleshwar temple after which the citizens commence their festivities. Following this tradition, A special Rakhi prepared by the women of the priest family was tied to Baba and 1.25 lakh laddoos were offered as Mahabhog.

As it was the last day of Shravan special Bhasmaarti was done in Mahakaleshwar temple. Before Bhasmaarti, the presiding deity was bathed which was followed by Maha Panchamrit Abhishek with milk, curd, ghee, honey and fruit juice. Bholenath was adorned with hemp and sandalwood and the Lord was dressed in clothes. The priests tied Rakhi and wished for world welfare and protection, said priest Mahesh Guru.

Huge Rakhi tied to Bada Ganesh idol. | FP Photo

51-FT HIGH RAKHI TIED TO BADA GANESH

The festival of Rakhi was also celebrated in the Bada Ganesh temple. Aof 51 feet Rakhi was offered to Bade Ganesh. Rakhis were sent to Bade Ganesh from Hong Kong, Singapore, America and Bangalore. Pt Anandshankar Vyas said that women consider Bada Ganesha as brother and that is why every year rakhis come from all over the country and abroad. Priyanka Panwar of Ujjain, who comes every year to tie Rakhi to Bada Ganesha, said that she has no brother and has been tying Rakhi to the Bada Ganesha for years.

FREE CITY BUS TRAVEL

To make Rakshabandhan a memorable one for women, UMC gave the gift of free travel for women in city buses. Women coming from Indore in the city buses of UMC running from Nanakheda to Dewas Gate bus stand thanked the UMC. Pooja Goswami, going from Indore to Kota, said that this initiative of UMC was worthy of appreciation. Mamta Rathore, going from Indore to Tanoria, said that the UMC has given this good gift to the sisters.

SISTERS TIE RAKHI IN BHAIRAVGARH JAIL

Sisters of Bhairavgarh jail inmates got a chance to tie rakhi to their brothers after two years, due to corona. Besides Ujjain, sisters from other places too had come there with Rakhi for their brothers. Vinita Gothwal who came from Indore said that after two years she got a chance to tie Rakhi on her brother’s wrist and so did Kavita from Hyderabad.

Practicing Brahmins busy in Shravani Upakarm at Siddhnath mandir | FP PHOTO

SHRAVANI UPAKARM

Following the centuries-old tradition, the practising Brahmins changed their janeu. This process is called Shravani Upakarm. The Brahmins reached Siddhnath Mandir, Shri Lalita Maha Tripur Sundari Shaktipeeth, Narinh Ghat and other places to accomplish the process in groups.

Read Also Indore: Massive sapling plantation event slated for today