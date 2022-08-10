Indore: Massive sapling plantation event slated for today

Plantation drive | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive sapling plantation programme is being organised in the Indore division, too, as a part of the state-level programme on Wednesday.

Divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma has given directions to the collectors of all the districts of Indore division to organise a massive tree plantation programme on August 10. The plantation programme will be organised in all the districts of the division from 10 am to 12 noon on Wednesday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also deliver his address on this occasion.

According to the time-table fixed for the programme, the tree plantation and address programme will be organised at the panchayat and ward levels from 10 am to 11.30 am and, at the district headquarters level, there will be an address for the dignitaries involved in the programme.

Thereafter, in the presence of Chief Minister Chouhan, from 11.30 am to 11.51 am, divisional commissioner Sharma will make the programme introduction and brief presentation regarding the programme being run at the headquarters of eight districts. Chief Minister Chouhan will deliver his address from 11.51 am on video-conference.

