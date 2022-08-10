Indore-Hyderabad flight via Gondia suspended for the next 45 days

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A flight being operated from the city to Hyderabad via Gondia has been suspended for the next 45 days from Tuesday. The reason is stated to be the requirement of maintenance of the aircraft.

The flight is being operated by the new airline, Flybig. The airline started its flight from the city to Gondia, in Maharashtra, on March 13 this year. It was flagged off by civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. This flight, started under the UDAN scheme, had been getting a very good response from the passengers right from the beginning. The flight used to come from Hyderabad to the city via Gondia at 2.25 pm and depart from here at 2.55 pm to go back to Hyderabad via Gondia. But the airline is going to stop this flight for a few days from Tuesday.

Sources said that the aircraft deployed to operate the flight to Guwahati had been sent for maintenance, so the flight to Hyderabad has also been suspended.

Officials said that, currently, the airline is operating two aircraft—one from Guwahati and the other from Hyderabad.

Passengers upset

Due to the sudden suspension of the flight, the passengers who had booked tickets on the flight were very upset. There is no other flight running from the city to Gondia, so the passengers have no other choice. The airline says the flight booking was closed a week ago, while the passengers who booked earlier are being given a refund.