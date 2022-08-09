Indore: Eco-friendly & seed rakhi by students for nature

Seed rakhi |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The city is taking steps towards becoming a clean city with eco-friendly celebrations of all the festivals. With that initiative in mind the people are preparing seed rakhi in a big way. Most of these rakhis are prepared by kids attending workshops in schools. Furthermore, kids preparing eco-friendly rakhis are also spreading their love by distributing these rakhis to underprivileged kids.

Among many kids who are creating their fantastic crafts and ideas, a student of Class 8 Lakshya K said, “I love everything that is personal and simple.” He added that plastic and other materials used to make fancy rakhis irritate his skin, and hence eco-friendly rakhis.

“I want to promise to my sister that I will protect her with love and what better than something made with love?” Lakshya said.

Another student Anay Sharma said, “I don’t have a real sister. I wish I had one, but nevertheless, I prepared a rakhi and befriend a tree.” He added that seed rakhi is the best way to harness love in life.

“I love crafts, so I am making a craft rakhi this year,” Heral Alwani, a student of Class 5, said. She doesn’t have a real brother, but will tie rakhi to her cousins and her mom.

“My mom is my protector, so I want to tie her a rakhi and say thank you,” Heral said.

Forest dept’s seed rakhis

Those who cannot prepare their own, they can buy seed rakhis prepare by Self Help Groups (SHGs) and even learn to prepare them. Vishakha Khetrapal, Harsha Dubey and Manisha Johade have prepared the rakhis with various seeds of grains and fruits. The rakhis will be available for buyers at Forest department office in Navratan Bagh, Indore from Wednesday.