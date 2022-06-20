Ujjain: ISKCON to take out Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra on July 1, CM invited as chief guest

THE CHARIOT OF LORD JAGANNATH |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The traditional procession of Lord Jagannath will be taken out here on July 1 under the aegis of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). Preparations are going on full swing. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been invited as chief guest of the event.

According to ISKCONís PRO Radhav Pandit Das, the chariot of Lord Jagannath will move in the city after a long break of two years on July 1 as the Rath Yatra could not be taken out due to Covid-19. The procession will start from Nikas Chauraha to ISKCON temple via Nai Sadak, Daulatganj, Malipura, Dewasgate, Chamunda Mata Chauraha, Freeganj over-bridge, Tower Chowk, Teen Batti Chouraha and Dewas Road. The royal procession will start at 2 pm and will reach Gundicha in the ISKCON temple by 7 pm.

According to the PRO, a new chariot has been prepared with a flexible canopy which can be raised up to 37 feet and lowered to a level of 20 feet from the ground through a hydraulic mechanism. At present Lord is sick and the treatment is going on and on July 1 after full recovery the Lord will move around the city to give darshan to his beloved devotees.

Lord Jagannath will stay in Gundicha for 7 days and will come back to his alter on July 9 at 7 pm in the chariot from Gundicha, Treasure Bazaar, C-21mall, Indore Road, Kala Patthar, Basant Vihar Colony, Circuit House, Polytechnic College, ISKCON Tiraha to ISKCON temple. The chariot will start at 3 pm. A cultural programme and katha will also be held.