Indore

Updated on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:31 AM IST

Ujjain: 'Follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour'

Corona cases rise in China and Europe
FP News Service
Corona Virus |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the state records low Covid-19 numbers, advisor for National Communicable Disease Control Programme Dr Naresh Purohit has urged people to not be lax and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in view of the Centre’s recent advisory on Covid-19.

Citing the resurgence of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia and parts of Europe, Dr Purohit asked the health authorities to restart monitoring influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infections so that no early warning signals are missed and Covid-19 is controlled.

Dr Purohit informed Free Press that the ministry of health has written a letter to the state governments, asking them to be alert, as countries are locking down to curb the surge in the transmission of the Omicron BA.2 variant.

He said that testing for influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases have been the pillars of Covid-19 management for the government. However, the testings have stopped recently as India has been recording a steady decline in Covid-19 cases.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:31 AM IST