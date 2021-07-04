Ujjain: Eight incidents of theft reported in a single day

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): District police force on Sunday logged over 8 cases of thefts in Ujjain on Sunday.

According to daily situation report (DSR) of the police a music system was stolen from the Scorpio which was parked outside the home. The theft was reported by one Udit Singh, who lives in 109, Vyas Nagar.

The second incident of theft took place in front of MP Food Grain located on Maksi Road. Gajendr Singh’s Eicher truck was parked here. The miscreant made away with the battery of the truck.

As per cops the lockdown and the economic slowdown have spoiled the financial condition of the people due to this there has been a sudden increase in theft incidents in urban and rural areas of district.

The crooks are stealing anything and everything, be it the music system or battery of vehicles or even a tractor, a police official added.

The third incident of theft took place in the slum opposite Hariom Tolkante of Chimanganj Mandi police station. An unknown miscreant made off with the mobile phone of one Arjun Parmar, a resident of the slum.

The fourth incident was even more audacious in that the thieves stole a tractor from the Khedi area in Tarana. The owner of this tractor (MP-11-AD-3164) Virendra Singh lodged a report of theft at Tarana police station.

The fifth incident was the most outrageous as the miscreants made off with a 12-wheeler trolley standing on the Rangoli Garden bypass of Nagda. The owner of the trolley (RJ-32-GA-6166) is Hussain Baig, a resident of Nagda’s Rajiv Colony.

Three thefts of motorcycles were also reported. Motorcycle (MP-13-EM-3549) of Anil Chaurasia, which parked outside his residence in Indira Nagar was stolen. Ankit Sharma, a resident of Garhkalika area, also reported the theft of his motorcycle (MP-13-EW-8309). He alleged that it was stolen near Zero Point Over-bridge. One Rajesh Kumar of Rupakhedi, Unhel reported that he had parked his bike (MP-13-EM-0798) outside his house from where it was stolen.