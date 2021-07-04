Bhopal: Demanding regularisation, contractual employees to protest from July 8

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 22 organisations representing contractual employees working in different government departments came together to decide on strategy to press for their main demand, that is regularisation. A meeting of these representatives was held on Sunday.

It was decided that a week-long protest by all contractual employees across the state would begin on July 8 and would conclude with a day’s leave on July 13. The next step would be decided at a meeting on July 18 after review of the government’s reaction to it, said state convener Sharad Vajpayi.

“Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on March 18, 2018, had said that contractual arrangement isn’t justified. I’m determined to end it,” said state convener Vajpayi, talking to the media on Sunday. Shivraj had also tweeted it from his handle on April 1, 2018, he added.

Later Chouhan kept repeating it during his election campaigns.

A delegation of contractual employees met the chief secretary on June 21, 2021, and submitted a memorandum of their demands, but no action has been taken so far.

Besides demanding regularisation as promised by Chouhan, the organisations are also demanding fixing of accountability. “In most cases, action is taken against the contractual employees, while the main persons accountable are let off,” said Vajpayi.

The protest will begin with all contractual employees wearing black bands on July 8. On July 11 and 12, memorandums will be given at all administrative levels from the block level to the district headquarters. On July 13, all contractual employees will remain on leave across the state. A review meeting of all the organisations will be held on July 18 to decide on the further course of action.