Ujjain: Discom officials under scanner in electricity meters theft case

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The probe of electricity meters theft case is posing more questions to the police by the day.

The police are not ruling out the role of the officials in the alleged theft of electricity meters from storeroom of West Zone Electricity Distribution Company.

The company officials has alleged a theft of meters worth Rs 26 lakh but the probe has revealed that the cost of meters was Rs 11 lakh.

A case of theft has been registered against unidentified miscreants in this regard.

As per details, Vijay Kumar Sharma, an assistant engineer of Electricity Distribution Company approached Madhav Nagar Police station and lodged a complaint of theft of 1,717 electricity meters worth Rs 26 lakh from companyís storeroom near Maksi Road on January 20.

A probe has revealed many loopholes in the allegations made by the officials. The value of the stolen meters was stated to be Rs 26 lakh, while real cost of the meters turned out to be Rs 11.5 lakh.

Another area of foul play is the claim of the officials that the storeroom had no security guard. The probe revealed that companyís call centre operates 24X7 right next to the storeroom.

The stolen meters contain only 20 grams of copper therefore it has no value for the thieves even if they try to sell the booty at the scrap market.

The loopholes revealed by the probe have led the police to suspect the involvement of company officials in the alleged theft. Further probe is underway.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 01:09 AM IST