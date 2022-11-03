Ujjain: Develop new transport city says Ujjain Development Authority CEO

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): During the review meeting of new schemes held in the meeting room of Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) on Wednesday, the chief executive officer (CEO) Sandeep Soni gave instructions to develop new transport city on the land of proposed new residential scheme TDS-4 Nimanvasa area.

Soni emphasised that this housing scheme will play an important role in the settlement of the new city due to its proximity to Vikram Nagar railway station. He directed the engineers that in the new housing scheme, provision should be made on a large scale for transport city on large plots also.

Presenting the draft and proposed design of the said plan, executive engineer (EE) Neeraj Pandey said that a large number of large commercial plots should be developed here due to this scheme being around 30 metres wide road of the master plan. The CEO directed the EE to make efforts to implement the scheme as soon as possible by making maximum number of farmers a participant in this scheme.

Superintending engineer RC Verma also proposed the provision of swing rounds for children and open gym for elders in service roads and big gardens to be constructed around the main roads of the said scheme.

Read Also Ujjain: UDA CEO instructs completion of commercial complex by December