 Ujjain: Cosmetics, Sweets Distributed To Woman Prison Inmates At Bhairavgarh Central Jail
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 07:17 AM IST
FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhairavgarh Central Jail witnessed a unique celebration where Krishna Mishra ‘Guru’ from Indore joined female inmates for Roop Chaudas and Diwali. Krishna Guru said, "In Kalyug, we all carry demons within us named lust, anger, greed, attachment and ego.

Our positive thoughts represent our inner Krishna, helping us combat these inner evils. Naraka Chaturdashi is one of the most meaningful days to mark our victory over vices and Diwali represents the power of our inner determination to dispel ignorance, just as the light of Diwali dispels the darkness of Amavasya."

He encouraged inmates to acknowledge the immense inner strength required to defeat internal demons. He also shared insights into the five days of Diwali, guiding the inmates to take a vow to keep away from vices like lust, anger, greed, envy and ego.

The inmates were encouraged to live the coming days with good behaviour and discipline. During the event, essential items and beauty products were distributed to the inmates, under the guidance of Rajya Sabha member Balyogi Umeshnath. Sweets were also shared, making the Diwali celebration meaningful.

Umeshnath remarked that by connecting the traditional stories of festivals with contemporary messages and vows, inmates can feel included in society and move toward an offense-free life.

Jail superintendent Manoj Sahu expressed the jail administration’s appreciation for such initiatives. The event was organised by Krishna Guruji Social Welfare Society, with the support of Anil Kumar, Vijay Kelkar and Anjana Pranay Mishra.

