Ujjain: Congress workers threatens to blacken face of guilty officer if anti-larva chemical is not sprayed

Ujjain: People in the localities which are witnessing dengue outbreak are living in a panic and the health department has failed to even spray anti-larva chemicals in the area.

Levelling these allegations, Congress workers gheraoed the Malaria Department Office in Ujjain on Tuesday.

Many areas have become breeding ground of mosquitoes so dengue is spreading its tentacles in the city. The health department is not paying any attention to this.

Chemicals are not being sprayed in the city. Ujjain North Vidhan Sabha Youth Congress and ex-corporation chairman gheraoed the malaria department office at Ghas Mandi intersection.

They submitted a memorandum to SDM Kalyani Pandey here and warned that if the chemicals to check mosquitoes are not sprayed within 2 days, they will blacken the face of the officer.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ujjain North Vidhan Sabha Youth Congress under the guidance of ex-corporation chairman Azad Yadav and ex-secretary Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress Bablu held a fierce demonstration under the leadership of Ujjain North Vidhan Sabha Youth Congress President Dipesh Jain at Ghas Mandi intersection.

Business cell president Sanjay Patel, Mansoor Qureshi, Shiv Lashkari, Sunil Gupta, Mahesh Sugandhi, Sunil Kachhay, Sudhir Sankhla, Jitendra Sankhla, Vijay Yadav, Varun Sharma, Satyanarayan Rathor, Harshvardhan Yadav, Bharat Shankar Joshi, Atul Saxena, Ashwin Parmar, Arjun Parmar, Ankit Jatwa, Arpit Chiki Yadav, Jitendra Chaudhary, Bittu Choksey, Mohit Jaiswal, Chhotelal Mandloi, Raju Tomar, Raj Chauhan, Sumit Gosar, Anand Soni, Saheb Yadav, Aslam Baba, Harsh Jain, Chetan Mali , Kamlesh Jundi, Krishna Kaushik, Himanshu Shukla, Bunty Malviya, Raghav Beragi, Vijendra Singh Sisodia, Pankaj Solanki, Mangal Parihar, Basant Yadav, Jai Dubey among others were present.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 02:02 AM IST