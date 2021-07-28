Ujjain: Compliance with Covid guidelines unfeasible without pre-booking, says collector

Ujjain: After the mayhem at the Mahakal Temple on the first Monday of Shravan the month the temple management committee has decided to allow entry of devotees from the gate near the Chardham temple.

This system will be implemented from Thursday itself.

Meanwhile, after the loss of face due to the chaos that prevailed on the Mahakal Temple premises the administration is trying to adopt measures to manage the show during the rest of the Shravan month.

Collector on Thursday categorically conceded that unless pre-booking system is not enforced the administration will not be able to ensure the compliance with Covid-19 protocols.

He said that arrangements were made to manage 5,000 devotees but over 50,000 devotees turned up on the first Monday of the Shravan month leading to the collapse of the system.

Official sources claimed that the timing of entry of devotees may be increased. Till now the administration allowed the entry of devotees from Bhasmarti Gate No. 4, but after pandemonium that prevailed on Monday, the administration has decided to implement the Mahashivratri Darshan system in which devotees will be allowed an entry through the Chardham temple in a queue and after the darshan they will leave from the other side.

On Tuesday, ADGP Yogesh Rao Deshmukh took an update from the SP. On Wednesday also, ADM Narendra Suryavanshi, ASP Amarendra Singh inspected the spot and once again reviewed the darshan system.

Smart City work add to woes

Sources here alleged that the Smart City work which is underway on the temple premises is the root of the whole issue. The administration started the construction work on 3 sides of the temple without bothering about the arrangements of the ensuing Shravan month. Thus entry & exit of the devotees is possible from only one side of the temple.