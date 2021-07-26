Ujjain: Thousands fetch up at Mahakal Temple on First Monday of Sawan

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of devotees fetched up at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain on the first Monday of auspicious Sawan month when special prayers are offered to Lord Mahakal.

Earlier, the temple administration decided to allow only 5000 devotees to have a glimpse of the deity. But, now, after witnessing the crowd on the first Monday, they changed their mind and let everyone enter the temple and worship there.

Though, the administration is ensuring that every devotee entering the temple premise should have vaccination certificate and also follow the Covdi-19 protocols.

“Mask and vaccination certificates are mandatory for all devotees wishing to have a glimpse of Lord Mahakal,” a district administration officer said.

Meanwhile, former Madhya Pradesh, Uma Bharati also arrived at the temple and performed worship. Uma Bharati visits every Monday in Sawan month. Although entry of devotees in sanctum sanctorum is banned, Uma Bharati, who is Sadhvi, was allowed.