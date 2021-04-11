Ujjain: CM, media fraternity mourn lensman Gayur Khan’s demise

Ujjain: Renowned photographer Gayur Khan died after brief illness at Dewas located private hospital on the wee hours of Sunday. The photographer’s world, media fraternity, public relations family, CM and higher education minister have expressed deep sorrow over his untimely and sudden departure.

The 63-year-old Gayur Khan, was popularly known as ‘Ustad’ and ‘Gayur Maharaj.’ He retired from the services of public relations department in June 2020. He worked as photo technician for more than 40 years in the department.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recalled Khan’s work saying he achieved many a feats in the field of photography during his long career with the PR department.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav said that Khan performed his work excellently and would be remembered for a long time.

His crony Sanjay Lalit said that Khan was ill for some days and was responding well to treatment.

On Saturday night, he complained of breathlessness and was rushed to the Government Madhav Nagar Hospital. However, due to non-availability of beds, he was shifted to Amaltas Hospital, Dewas where he breathed his last at around 4 am. His corona report arrived after his death and it turned out to be negative, revealed Lalit.

The last rites of Khan were held in the evening on Sunday at Neelganga Kabrastaan. His well wishers were present in the janaza which was taken from his Vajir Park Colony located home. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

During a condolence meet organised at divisional public relations office, joint-director Rashmi Deshmukh and staff expressed shock over Khan’s demise.