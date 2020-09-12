Indore: Junior Doctors’ Association demands enquiry on Jr doc’s death, appeals for insurance claim under CORONA Yoddha Scheme

Indore: Alleging medical negligence in the treatment of a junior doctor of Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, Junior Doctors’ Association-MP (JDA) demanded an enquiry in the case and also appealed the government to provide him claim under CORONA Yoddha scheme.

The association has dashed off a letter to Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang on Saturday for pressing their demands.

Secretary of association Dr Abhishek Singh said, “Our colleague Dr Pravesh Maravi died due to the negligence in treatment by the hospital. He had symptoms of Covid-19 as his lungs were involved by 40 per cent as shown in the CT Scan report. However, his Covid-19 report was negative and the hospital didn’t bother to go for another test.”

Dr Maravi contracted the disease while discharging his duties. “Many studies have shown that CT scan findings are much more sensitive in early diagnosis and treatment, also RT PCR may be negative in the late stage of infection, so we cannot forget to relay on clinical epidemiological and radiological guidance to diagnose a case,” Singh said adding “An enquiry should be done over his death and the government to provide him claim of Rs 50 lakh under CORONA Yoddha scheme.”

Family create ruckus in hospital

Family members of a patient created ruckus outside Gaurav Hospital on Saturday after a patient’s death.They alleged that the hospital administration is not giving them the body and demanding Rs 1.5 lakh unnecessarily. “Shankuntala Bai was admitted to the hospital with an ache in her legs. We already deposited Rs 2.5 lakh on September 1 but the hospital demanded Rs 1.5 lakh more for handing over the body on Saturday,” family members said. However, the hospital handed over the body to the family after ruckus.