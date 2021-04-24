Ujjain: City’s cricketer shines at Divyang Premier League

Ujjain: City’s divyang cricketer Makhan Singh Rajput won the hearts of the spectators with his fast bowling at the Divyang Premier League organised by the Divyang Cricket Control Board of India at the International Cricket Stadium Sharjah.

Makhan Singh displayed fantastic bowling skills while playing for the Mumbai Ideals team.

He became the first DPL bowler to bowl a batsman on the very first ball of a match. Despite not having his left hand since birth, he left no stone unturned to fulfill his dreams as he actively participated in sports since his school days.

Every player dreams of playing matches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Divyang Premier League was participated by 6 teams viz Mumbai Ideals, Chennai Superstars, Kolkata Nights Fighter, Rajasthan Rajwada, Gujarat Heaters and Delhi Challengers. The Chennai Superstar won the title by winning the final match. Behind his performance was the bowling tricks and better training taught by his coach Rakesh Chawre.

On his achievement, Makhan Singh said that one should never give up in life and set a goal and work hard with full force.

“Believe that one day success will surely kiss your footsteps. When a person is successful, it but the unwavering contribution of the family and the society that propels him to success,” said he.

Ujjain divisional Cricket Association secretary Surendra Kabra praised his hard work and wished him for a bright future.