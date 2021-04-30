Ujjain: Cases from villages comprise 22 per cent of the day’s tally

Ujjain: Corona is now spreading rapidly in rural areas. On Thursday, out of 332 corona positive patients in Ujjain district, 73 patients that is 22 per cent were from rural area.

The official figures but reflect only the cases which come to fore due to testing. As per inputs the cases in the rural areas are far higher as suspect patients and deaths of suspected victims are not counted in official figures.

In the absence of vacancy at hospitals across the city, most of the patients are availing treatment under home isolation.

Out of the 332 positive patients on Thursday, only 16 were admitted to hospitals: 3 in JK Hospital, 2 in Patidar Hospital, 1 in Civil Hospital, 2 in Madhav Nagar Hospital, 1 in Pushpa Mission Hospital, 6 in RD Gardi Medical College Hospital and 1 patient was admitted to Prashanthidham Care Center.

Latest corona patients include four policemen, a young doctor of RD Gardi Medical College, a property broker in Basant Vihar Colony, a teacher in Avantipura, MPEB employee in Rishi Nagar, lawyer in Laxmi Nagar and a young physician in Indira Nagar.

Corona claims 2 two more popular personalities

Educationist Rajendra Singh Hada (80) died of corona at private hospital on Friday. He was an active promoter of social and religious events. His wife and his kin are also battling with corona. He son Vishal Singh Hada is a journalist. His last rites were performed as per the corona protocols at Triveni Mokshadham.

A young philanthropist Sanjeev Kulsreshtha (52) also died of corona at a private hospital on Friday. He was unmarried and was the youngest son of veteran Gandhian Krishnamangal Singh Kulsreshtha. He was the younger brother of lawyer Yudhishthir Kulsreshtha and journalist Sandeep Kulsreshtha. People belonging to different walks of life expressed profound grief on the departure of these two well known figures of the city.