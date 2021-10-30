Ujjain blackmailing case: Two more accused arrested

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Nagjhiri police have arrested two more persons, accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 5,00,000 from a Poha Factory owner- Bharat Bindal alias Bunty.

Bindal’s wife Rajni Bindal had lodged a complaint against five people for blackmailing her husband.

She named Rinku Malviya, Dinesh Malviya, Ajay Chouhan, Shankarlal Ahirwar and a woman counsellor as the accused among.

Ajay was arrested and a local court released him on bail. The latest accused to be arrested is Rinku. He was nabbed from Sendhwa where he was living in a goods carrier to evade arrest.

Police team traced his location to arrested him. Another accused Dinesh was picked up from his relative’s residence in Tarana.

BJP SC Morcha functionary Shankarlal Ahirwar and another accused are still at large.

