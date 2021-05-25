Ujjain: BJP chief Vivek Joshi trolled over visit to farmhouse

Ujjain: Bharatiya Janata Party's city president Vivek Joshi is in a soup over his visit to a farmhouse allegedly located in the outskirts of the city during the Janta Curfew.
Some of his supporters who were with him during the visit, share the photographs on social media. The netizens started trolling Joshi over ëleisurely outingí during Janta Curfew .
The netizens identified the location as a farmhouse of Kalyan Shivhare, who runs a coaching class. The farm is located near Agar Road, about 15 km away in Bandka village.
The photographs allegedly taken on Monday afternoon shows Vivek Joshi, Kalyan Shivhare and Mohan Jiaswal, sitting under a jackfruit tree.
Although the images shared on social media were ascribed as moment of joy among friends, but it provided Joshiís opponents a chance to mobilise against him.
The netizens raises some pertinent questions like when the administration has imposed a Janta Curfew in Ujjain from April 9 and banned people from venturing out of the house without urgent work, then how come Joshi went to a farm house with his supporters? Those violating Janta Curfew are being booked, sent to jail and their vehicles are being confiscated, then why did Joshi violate the restrictions imposed by the local administration?
BJPís city president Vivek Joshi told Free Press that the photos are from an old visit and it is being spruced up with the intention of defaming him without any reason. According to him, farmhouse is just 2 km far away and he reached there after attending a party programme. ìI did not go to the party and in fact I went to get some saplings. We were only three persons. After staying there for two hours, I came back home, though I have not yet planted the saplings in my house,î Joshi clarified.
