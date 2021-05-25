Ujjain: BJP chief Vivek Joshi trolled over visit to farmhouse

Ujjain: Bharatiya Janata Party's city president Vivek Joshi is in a soup over his visit to a farmhouse allegedly located in the outskirts of the city during the Janta Curfew.

Some of his supporters who were with him during the visit, share the photographs on social media. The netizens started trolling Joshi over ëleisurely outingí during Janta Curfew .

The netizens identified the location as a farmhouse of Kalyan Shivhare, who runs a coaching class. The farm is located near Agar Road, about 15 km away in Bandka village.

The photographs allegedly taken on Monday afternoon shows Vivek Joshi, Kalyan Shivhare and Mohan Jiaswal, sitting under a jackfruit tree.

Although the images shared on social media were ascribed as moment of joy among friends, but it provided Joshiís opponents a chance to mobilise against him.