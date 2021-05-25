Indore: Madhya Pradesh Voluntary Health Association bags WHO's World No Tobacco Day Award

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Voluntary Health Association (MPHVA) bagged the prestigious World No Tobacco Day Award conferred by World Health Organisation, announced on May 24.

Every year, WHO recognises individuals or organisations in each of the six WHO Regions for their accomplishments in the area of tobacco control. MPVHA has won the award in the South East Asia Region of WHO for its efforts in tobacco prevention and control.

Executive director of MPVHA Mukesh Kumar Sinha said that their association has been working to strengthen the national tobacco control program and is addressing the issue of tobacco control for the last two decades in Madhya Pradesh.