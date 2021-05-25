Indore: Madhya Pradesh Voluntary Health Association bags WHO's World No Tobacco Day Award

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Voluntary Health Association (MPHVA) bagged the prestigious World No Tobacco Day Award conferred by World Health Organisation, announced on May 24.
Every year, WHO recognises individuals or organisations in each of the six WHO Regions for their accomplishments in the area of tobacco control. MPVHA has won the award in the South East Asia Region of WHO for its efforts in tobacco prevention and control.
Executive director of MPVHA Mukesh Kumar Sinha said that their association has been working to strengthen the national tobacco control program and is addressing the issue of tobacco control for the last two decades in Madhya Pradesh.
MPVHA with the support of the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease has been instrumental in helping State Tobacco Control Cell, mobilise and build the capacity of government officials, produced a large number of educational material and raise awareness and promoted COTPA and other Acts.
“Global Adult Tobacco Survey data of the state says that the overall consumption of tobacco reduced from 40 per cent in 2009 to 34 per cent in 2016 and smoking at public places reduced from 40 per cent in 2009 to 24 per cent in 2016,” Sinha said adding, “We always extend our help to the Government of Madhya Pradesh in the implementation of various health programs. It has been working closely with the State Tobacco Control Cell for implementation of the National Tobacco Control Programme in the state to protect the young and vulnerable including women and poor from tobacco menace.”
WHO Director-General Special award to Union Health Minister
Sinha also informed that WHO Director-General Special award had been conferred to Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare while State Tobacco Control Cell, Uttar Pradesh also won the World No Tobacco Day Award along with four other organisations of southeast Asia.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)