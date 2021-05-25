Indore consumes 22% more power in last 54 days

Indore: The consumption of power is growing rapidly in Indore district compared to last year, according to Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company.

The West Discom data revealed that it has so far supplied about 22 per cent more power in Indore in the last 54 days compared to the same period last year.

In the last 54 days of April and May, Malwa-Nimar region power consumption grew by 15 per cent compared to the same period the last year, and stood at 374 crore units.

In the last 24 hours, 4.20 cr units of electricity were distributed in Indore division and 2.40 lakh cr units in Ujjain division. Both these division come under West Discom.

If district wise calculated, 1.25 crore units of electricity was supplied in Indore, 90 lakh units in Dhar, 84 lakh units in Khargone, 61 lakh units in Ujjain, 51 lakh in Dewas, 36 units in Ratlam and the remaining electricity in nine other districts under West Discom in the last 24 hours.

West Discom said that Indore leads in the increase in power consumption across all 15 districts under company area.