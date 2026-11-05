Ujjain ADM’s Clerk Caught Accepting ₹20K Bribe For Promising Favourable Decision In Fraudulent Ujjwala Yojana Gas Connection

ADM’s Clerk Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe By Lokayukta Team In MP’s Ujjain Collectorate |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain unit of the Lokayukta police caught an Additional District Magistrate’s (ADM) clerk red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 at the Ujjain Collectorate on Thursday, November 5. The clerk had allegedly demanded money to secure a favourable decision in a case involving a fraudulent gas connection under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

The accused was identified as Rohit Gothwal, an Assistant Grade 3 employee posted in the ADM’s office at the Collectorate.

According to Lokayukta officials, complainant Brijesh Vishwakarma, a resident of Birlagram in Nagda, had approached Ujjain Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Dixit on October 29, alleging that Gothwal demanded ₹20,000 to resolve his pending case.

Vishwakarma alleged that an LPG connection under the Ujjwala Yojana had been fraudulently issued to another person using his mother’s documents without her knowledge or consent.

He had earlier raised the issue during a Jan Sunwai (public grievance hearing) at the Collectorate, seeking appropriate action.

Following his complaint, the Food Department conducted an investigation and subsequently referred the matter to the ADM’s office for further proceedings.

Lokayukta Conducts Trap Operation

The clerk allegedly demanded ₹20,000 from Vishwakarma in exchange for ensuring a favourable decision in the case. Acting on the complaint, Lokayukta officials organised a trap operation at the Collectorate on Thursday.

During the operation, the team allegedly caught Gothwal accepting the bribe amount from the complainant.

The operation was conducted under the direction of Lokayukta Director General Yogesh Deshmukh, with guidance from Deputy Inspector General Manoj Kumar Singh and Ujjain Lokayukta SP Vinod Kumar Dixit.

The incident has highlighted concerns regarding alleged corruption in government offices handling public grievances and welfare-related complaints.

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