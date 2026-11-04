Lokayukta Installs 30 Complaint Boards Across Eight Districts, Urges Citizens To Report Corrupt Officials In Indore Region |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta's special police establishment, Indore unit, has installed around 30 boards across eight districts to encourage citizens to report corrupt government officials and spread awareness about the anti-corruption agency.

According to Lokayukta DSP Anand Chauhan, the boards have been installed at four to five government offices in each district, including Alirajpur, Jhabua, Khargone, Khandwa and Dhar. Displaying the Lokayukta's contact number, the boards urge people to report officials demanding bribes.

The initiative followed complaints from people who faced difficulties contacting the Lokayukta due to a lack of information.

This year, the Lokayukta has caught more than 40 officials accepting bribes and conducted searches at the premises of five officials, uncovering assets worth crores of rupees.

The initiative was also promoted during Vigilance Awareness Week 2026, observed from Oct 26 to Nov 1 under the theme "Integrity for Prosperity".

Under the guidance of Lokayukta SP Rajesh Sahai, awareness programmes were organised at the National Soybean Research Institute, All India Radio Indore, the Border Security Force's (BSF) Central School of Weapons and Tactics and the Police Training College.

Officials explained how citizens could file corruption complaints and contribute to preventing corruption.