Indore-Dahod Rail Project Achieves Major Milestone As Electric Locomotive Hits 130 Km/h During Successful Tihi-Dhar Speed Trial | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An electric locomotive successfully completed its first speed trial on the newly constructed Tihi-Dhar section of the Indore-Dahod new rail line project on Monday, reaching a maximum speed of 130 km/h. The trial assessed the functionality and technical standards of the new track and 25 kV AC overhead electric line.

Ratlam division PRO Mukesh Kumar said the trial was conducted in four phases in the presence of chief engineer (construction, Churchgate) Dheeraj Kumar and other officials.

In the first phase, the locomotive ran at 30 km/h from Tihi to Dhar and 75 km/h on the return journey. Subsequent trials recorded speeds of 110 km/h from Tihi to Dhar and 130 km/h from Dhar to Tihi.

Ahead of the commissioner of railway safety's inspection, the construction department thoroughly examined the track, electrification and signalling systems.

The successful trial following energisation of the 25 kV AC overhead line marks a significant milestone for the Indore-Dahod project, paving the way for further technical tests and safety inspections required before train operations begin.

Commissioner of railway safety (Western Circle) E Srinivas will formally inspect the Tihi-Dhar section on Nov 5 and 6. The inspection will cover railway infrastructure, tracks, signalling and electrical systems to assess operational safety.

A trial run at 130 km/h will also be conducted on the newly electrified section during the inspection.

The Indore-Dahod new rail line is a significant Western Railway project. The successful speed trial and upcoming safety inspection represent crucial steps towards operational readiness of the Tihi-Dhar section.