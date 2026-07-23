Ujjain Administration Reviews Security Plans, Traffic Management & Facilities For Mahakal Sawari | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain administration and police have started preparations for the traditional Mahakal Sawari (procession of Lord Mahakaleshwar), which will be held every Monday during the upcoming Shravan month.

Senior officials inspected the entire procession route on foot to review security, traffic management and facilities for devotees.

Ujjain Divisional Commissioner Ashish Singh, Additional Director General of Police Rakesh Gupta, Inspector General of Police Navneet Bhasin, Collector Roshan Kumar Singh, Ujjain Superintendent of Police and officials from various departments participated in the inspection.

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During the visit, officials checked the condition of roads, ongoing construction work, drainage systems, street lights, electricity arrangements, cleanliness, drinking water facilities, parking areas, barricading, traffic diversions and emergency routes.

Officials instructed concerned departments to complete all repair and construction work before the beginning of the processions. They directed authorities to ensure that there are no open drains, damaged roads, waterlogging issues or unsafe spots along the route.

The police reviewed security arrangements and directed officials to ensure adequate deployment of personnel, smooth traffic movement and crowd control.

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Special attention will be given to sensitive areas through CCTV cameras, drones, quick response teams (QRTs), bomb disposal squads and dog squads.

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The administration also reviewed arrangements related to fire safety, ambulance availability, public announcement systems and control rooms to handle any emergency situation.

Officials said the safety and convenience of devotees during the Mahakal Sawari will remain the top priority.

All departments have been asked to work in coordination and complete necessary arrangements on time to ensure a safe and well-organised procession.