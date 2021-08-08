Ujjain: Acharya Anandsagarsuri's 147 birth anniversary celebrated

Ujjain: The 147th birth anniversary of the Gachhayak Agmodhadrak Acharyashree Anandsagar Surishwarji Maharaj Sahib of Sagar community of Shwetambar Jain community was celebrated with Guru Gunanuvad at Kharakua Pedhi Temple. Episodes from the birth of Acharyashree to the nuances of his life philosophies were staged live through drama. Pramod Jain Unhelwala played the role of Acharyashree's father, Sheela Jain portrayed his mother, Mamta Jain played the role of aunt and Siddharth Jain played the role of Indradev in the drama. Community members gave a presentation based on the birth of Acharyashree to his naming and other instances of his life. The theatrical performance and program was conducted by Rahul Kataria.